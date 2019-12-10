|
Herbert J. Adams
Maple Shade - Herb Adams of Maple Shade, NJ died suddenly on November 3rd, 2019, age 61.
He was preceded in death by his beloved companion of 36 years, Dolores Kelly of Maple Shade.
Herb will be loved and missed by his Mom Billie Adams, Sisters Mary Ann and Carol, his nieces, nephew, cousins, Dolores's children, Lori, John (Francine), and her Grandchildren Jess & Ken. He will also be loved and missed by his friends, co-workers & neighbors.
Herb was a supervisor for Marone Contractors for 20 ½ years. He was loyal and passionate about his work, was well respected on the job, and made to feel like family.
Herb enjoyed fishing, his cats, and a good meal. He had a big heart and aimed to please.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec 14th, at 12pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5630 U.S. 9, New Gretna, NJ. 08224. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, at VFW.org/foundation.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019