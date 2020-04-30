Services
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Jacobson

Cherry Hill - Age 97, of Cherry Hill, NJ, and formerly of Broomall, PA, passed away on April 29, 2020. One of the last of "the greatest generation", he served in WWII in the Coast Guard, became a successful salesman who valued "service to his customers" more than product, was an avid boater, and a proud Rotarian with over 27 years of perfect attendance (and always was the largest fundraiser). He was also a Shriner and a Scottish Rite Mason. He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Keroes Jacobson and a grandchild Jesse Jacobson. Survived by his children, Bonny J. Hohenberger (Nathan Farbman), Barry J. Jacobson (Karen Goldberg), and grandchildren Briana Jacobson, Alejandra Nichols, Diana Nichols, and his companion in his later years, Helene Ludwin. Funeral services are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Rotary International, rotary.org or Society Hill Syna-gogue, societyhillsynagogue.org
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
More Information
