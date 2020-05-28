Herbert Lubars
Voorhees - May 28, 2020. Husband of the late Ethel Lubars. Father of Nancy Lubars and the late Julia Mansfield. Grandfather of Melissa Lubars. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook page on Sunday, May 31, 2020 beginning at 12:30 PM. Contributions may be made to MAZON or the Counseling Department at JFCS.
Published in Courier Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020.