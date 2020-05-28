Herbert Lubars
Herbert Lubars

Voorhees - May 28, 2020. Husband of the late Ethel Lubars. Father of Nancy Lubars and the late Julia Mansfield. Grandfather of Melissa Lubars. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook page on Sunday, May 31, 2020 beginning at 12:30 PM. Contributions may be made to MAZON or the Counseling Department at JFCS.






Published in Courier Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
