|
|
Herbert W. Krug
West Berlin - On October 19, 2019 age 94. Beloved husband of the late Helen M. Krug (nee Scutti). Dear brother of Elizabeth Riding. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Mr. Krug was a proud Veteran of WWII and served with the 5th Air Force in the SW Pacific Theatre. He was a former active Member of Post 6253 and served as Post Commander and Post Quartermaster for a number of years. Relatives and friends will gather on Monday Oct. 28 at 12:00-Noon for his graveside services at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. To leave lasting condolences please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019