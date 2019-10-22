Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Krug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert W. Krug

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert W. Krug Obituary
Herbert W. Krug

West Berlin - On October 19, 2019 age 94. Beloved husband of the late Helen M. Krug (nee Scutti). Dear brother of Elizabeth Riding. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Mr. Krug was a proud Veteran of WWII and served with the 5th Air Force in the SW Pacific Theatre. He was a former active Member of Post 6253 and served as Post Commander and Post Quartermaster for a number of years. Relatives and friends will gather on Monday Oct. 28 at 12:00-Noon for his graveside services at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. To leave lasting condolences please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now