Hilda Chile
Bellmawr - Hilda Chile (nee Wyld), on August 8, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Devoted mother of Lawrence Chile, Jr. (Margaret), Stephen Chile, Michelle Kelly (Bill) and the late Sandra Chile. Loving grandmother of Anthony, Chrissy, Marc, Nick, Shaina, Brittany, Megan and Nina and great grandmother of many. Dear sister of the late Harold, Ethel and Lillian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Chile was a member of the Doll Club. She loved Elvis and her husband, too. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Chile's memory to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
