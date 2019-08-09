Services
Gardner Funeral Home
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
Hilda Chile
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
200 S. Black Horse Pike
BELLMAWR, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
200 S. Black Horse Pike
BELLMAWR, NJ
Hilda Chile


1936 - 2019
Hilda Chile Obituary
Hilda Chile

Bellmawr - Hilda Chile (nee Wyld), on August 8, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Devoted mother of Lawrence Chile, Jr. (Margaret), Stephen Chile, Michelle Kelly (Bill) and the late Sandra Chile. Loving grandmother of Anthony, Chrissy, Marc, Nick, Shaina, Brittany, Megan and Nina and great grandmother of many. Dear sister of the late Harold, Ethel and Lillian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Chile was a member of the Doll Club. She loved Elvis and her husband, too. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Chile's memory to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 9, 2019
