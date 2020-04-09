|
Hilda J. Donald
Somerdale - Peacefully surrounded by family on April 8, 2020, (nee Marchlik) of Somerdale. Age 81.
Beloved wife of the late Seymour Donald. Loving mother of Thomas (Patricia) Benedykciuk and Marie Helene (Ralph) Novella. Proud grandmother of Anthony Novella, Michael Benedykciuk and Nicholas Novella.
Mrs. Donald was a retired purchasing clerk employed by RCA of Camden for 40 years. Hilda was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Polish Church in Camden.
Due to current restrictions funeral service and interment will be held for the immediate family. Contributions in Hilda's memory can be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020