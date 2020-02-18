|
Hilda Negron
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hilda Negron. She passed away on February 7th, 2020. Hilda is survived by her daughter Maria (Judy), a grandson, sister Ana Colon and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Miguel Negron. Hilda worked for Camden County Health Department for many years. She was also very active in her community. Hilda was very dedicated to the Holy Name Church and PRUP. Her unconditional love touched the lives of many. She will be missed by all.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020