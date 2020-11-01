Holly A. Sanborn
Cherry Hill - SANBORN, Holly A. (nee Botensten) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Passed away on October 29th, 2020. She was 72 years old. Beloved wife of 38 years to Edward Sanborn. Devoted mother of Tracy Easton (Chuck), Beth Newman (Drew), Bobby Sanborn (Mikki) and Bill Sanborn (Heather). Adoring grandmother of Charlie, Christopher, Gesine and Benjamin. Dearest sister of Debbie Faucett (Tom). Holly will also be missed by her loving niece, nephews, church family and countless friends. A dedicated mother, first and foremost, nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Being "Grammy" to her grandkids was one of her most cherished roles, and she took great joy in creating very special memories with them. Holly was filled with a creative spirit and loved spending time crafting the most beautiful works of art. She was especially fond of quilting, and most recently you'd find her designing and making beautiful greeting cards to share with family and friends. Holly also believed firmly in the power of learning and volunteered her time running book fairs, being active in the PTA, and for several years, she bought backpacks and filled them with school supplies for needy students in Cherry Hill Public Schools. She was also supremely proud of her work with Father Jeff and the Hopeworks organization in Camden. Holly is a longtime member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Cherry Hill and was involved in many activities there. She will be sorely missed. Services for Holly will be held privately for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 East Route 70, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, or the American Cancer Society
