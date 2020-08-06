Holt Virginia, nee Ferry
Egg Harbor Twp. - passed on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in 1946 and raised in West Philadelphia, Ginny graduated from West Catholic Girls High School. In later years, she resided in the South Jersey area where she was business owner of B&H Industries in Cherry Hill, NJ, along with her husband, Fred. Upon retirement, Ginny fulfilled her dream of settling at the Jersey shore living in Ocean City, NJ, for 15 years and Egg Harbor Township for the past 7 years. Ginny is survived by her daughters, Barbara Brodzik (Jim) and Michelle Quigley. Loving grandmother to Rachael and Joseph Quigley, Bradley, Owen, and Aaron Brodzik. Dear sister to Barbara Powers, Robert Ferry (Jane), Roseanne O'Neill (Jerry), Judy Bowen-Ashwin (Graham) and her sister-in-law, Terry Delgado (Al). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Holt. Ginny loved card playing and enjoyed playing Bridge and Mah Jongg with groups of friends. She loved the beach and helping others. A visitation for Ginny will be held, Monday, August 10, from 11:00am to 12:00pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. A service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, she wished her memory to be celebrated with mindful acts of kindness and generosity. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com