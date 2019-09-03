Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
Hon. A. Donald Bigley

Hon. A. Donald Bigley Obituary
Hon. A. Donald Bigley

Voorhees - On August 30, 2019, Judge A. Donald Bigley, age 93, passed away at Virtua Hospital. Born in Magnolia to James J. and Jenny A. Bigley, Don graduated from St. Rose of Lima Grammar School and Camden Catholic High School Class of 1944. After 2 years of service in the US Air Force, he attended St. Joseph's College, graduating in 1950, and then he completed his education at Rutgers University School of Law Class of 1953.

After graduation, he served as a law clerk and afterwards an associate with Vincent L. Gallagher, Esq. He served on the NJ Assembly from 1961- 63 and then the NJ Senate from 1965-67. From 1967-72, he held the position of Camden County Prosecutor. He was then appointed to the bench in 1973 as a Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge. He also served as a District Court Judge in 1973 followed by a Camden County Court Judge from 1973 - 78. He finished his career as the Superior Court Assignment Judge of Camden County serving from 1989-1992. In addition to his occupation, he was on the faculty of the National Judicial College, a member of the Camden County and NJ State Bar Association as well as the Camden County Rotary Club.

Don was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Jane (nee McBride) along with his siblings, John F. Bigley, Jeanne D. Hatch, Mary M. Rush and James J. Bigley. He is lovingly survived by his children Eileen (James) McNally, Donald (Sara), Susanne (Vincenzo) Guglietta and Robert (Dora Nelly); 6 grandchildren, Conor, Kyle, Massimo, Ciara, Terence and Ceara as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the ().
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 3, 2019
