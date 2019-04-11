Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd.
Marlton., NJ

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ

Hon. Augustus F. Tamburro . Esq Obituary
Hon. Augustus F. Tamburro, Esq.

Marlton NJ - TAMBURRO, Hon. Augustus F., Esq., on April 9, 2019, of Marlton NJ. Age 81. Beloved husband of Edith L. Tamburro (nee Lario). Loving father of Edie Tamburro, Lisa Myers (Michael), Christine Tamburro (James Brnich), James Tamburro (Denise), Theresa Gilboy (Michael). Devoted grandfather of Christopher Lewis (Amanda), Karl Lewis (Chelsea), Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Lewis, Michael Myers, Joseph Myers, Deanna Myers, Laura McDermott (Talha Khan), Marie McDermott, Mark Brnich, Nicholas Tamburro, Angela Tamburro, Anthony Pierce, Nicole Pierce and Alyssa Gilboy and great grandfather of Avah Lewis, Shirin, Zarak and Parisa Khan and Salvatore Tamburro. Mr. Tamburro attended St. Alice's grade school and was a graduate of West Catholic High School, La Salle University and Widener School of Law. He owned and operated Tamburro Law Office alongside his son. Gus was devoted to Evesham Township striving to create a true community. To this end, he was the founder of Marlton Rec Council and an active coach and volunteer, Founder of Boy Scout Troop #29, active within the Evesham Twinning Association and the Mayor of Evesham Twp. from 1991-2007. He will long be remembered for the community he created, but most of all for the love he held for his grandchildren and watching them grow and be involved in their activities. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 6-9pm at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30am at St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joan of Arc School 101 Evans Road Marlton NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019
