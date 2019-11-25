Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for Hon. Natal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hon. Samuel D. Natal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hon. Samuel D. Natal Obituary
Hon. Samuel D. Natal

Cherry Hill - November 24, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Bonnie Natal. Father of Keira (Joshua) Shein and Allison (Matthew) Koslow. Grandfather of Lara, Max, Jackson and Nathan. Brother of Lynne N. Weinstein. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:15 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hon.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -