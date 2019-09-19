Services
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grace Temple Baptist Church
15 E. Charleston Ave
Lawnside, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Temple Baptist Church
15 E. Charleston Ave
Lawnside, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Temple Baptist Church
15 E. Charleston Ave
Lawnside., NJ
View Map
Howard L. Warren Obituary
Howard L. Warren

Lawnside - passed away on September 13, 2019 at the age of 82.

Beloved husband of Mattie Warren. Loving Father of son, Rodney C. Warren (Carol), daughters, Alicia R. Warren, Veronica Tingle, & Christine Lewis Coker (Arnold). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, September 20th from 6 PM - 9 PM and Saturday, September 21st from 8 AM - 10 AM. Funeral services will follow on Saturday promptly at 10 AM Grace Temple

Baptist Church 15 E. Charleston Ave Lawnside. Interment Locustwood, Cherry Hill, NJ. Final Arrangements entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 19, 2019
