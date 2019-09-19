|
Howard L. Warren
Lawnside - passed away on September 13, 2019 at the age of 82.
Beloved husband of Mattie Warren. Loving Father of son, Rodney C. Warren (Carol), daughters, Alicia R. Warren, Veronica Tingle, & Christine Lewis Coker (Arnold). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, September 20th from 6 PM - 9 PM and Saturday, September 21st from 8 AM - 10 AM. Funeral services will follow on Saturday promptly at 10 AM Grace Temple
Baptist Church 15 E. Charleston Ave Lawnside. Interment Locustwood, Cherry Hill, NJ. Final Arrangements entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 19, 2019