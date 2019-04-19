Services
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
2220 Woodlynne Avenue
Woodlynne, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
2220 Woodlynne Avenue
Woodlynne, NJ
Dr. Howard R. Amos Jr.

Pennsauken - Dr. Howard R. Amos, Jr., passed away on April 12, 2019, at the age of 96. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley, his loving son Mark (Debbie), his devoted grandchildren Jennifer (John M.) and Samantha, his beautiful great-granddaughter Jazzalyn, his caring sister Betty, nieces Joyce, Paula, Patrice, Nancy (Jerome), Angie and nephew Ted (Corinne). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 9a.m. to 11a.m at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2220 Woodlynne Avenue, Woodlynne, NJ. Funeral service to follow at 11a.m. at the church. Interment will be private. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 19, 2019
