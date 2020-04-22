Services
Resources
Howard R. Quick Obituary
Howard R. Quick

Williamstown, NJ - Age 95, passed away on April 21, 2020.

Born in Camden, NJ, he lived in Ocean City, NJ & Williamstown, NJ before moving to the Masonic Home in Burlington in 2016.

Howard served as a US Merchant Marine. He worked as a police officer for the Camden Police Department, retiring in 1967 with the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of Williamstown Lodge #166 F&AM, Order of the Eastern Star in both Laurel Springs & Medford, Battleship New Jersey Lodge #62, Tall Cedars, The Commandery and Sciots.

Beloved husband of Marie E. Quick (nee Fanelle). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions, burial will be held privately at Locustwood Memorial Park. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
