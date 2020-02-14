Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
236 E. Main St.
Maple Shade, NJ
1939 - 2020
Howard Yocum Obituary
Howard Yocum

Maple Shade - Howard A. Yocum, 80, of Maple Shade, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Loving husband to Patricia Yocum (nee Gallagher) for 56 years. Dear father to Patricia Earle (John Marques) and Andrea Heisler (John), son in law the late Richard Earle. Beloved grandfather to Marissa Earle, Johnny Heisler and Elizabeth Heisler. Brother to William Yocum (Kathy), Barbara Schwartz (the late Donald) and Yvonne Perla (Edward). He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street, from 9:30am to 11:30am. His memorial mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help of Maple Shade at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard's name may be made to Lighthouse Hospice, CHA Foundation, 200 Lake Drive, East, Suite 205, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Parish, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ To share your favorite memories of Howard, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
