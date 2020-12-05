Howell B. Place
Cherry Hill - On December 4, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. Place (nee Knowles). Dear father of Howell (Debbie), Gary (Mary Ann), Glenn (Kristina) and Nancy (Steve) Day. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Gary, Beverly, Steven, Stephen, Nicole and Chelsea and a great grandson, Steven.
Mr. Place spent his entire career as a machinist with RCA. He enjoyed working in his cellar workshop and could build and repair anything. He also enjoyed spending time at the shore with family and he will be remembered as a great storyteller.
Funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
