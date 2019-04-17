Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Hugh Coppinger
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Magnolia - Hugh D. Coppinger, on April 14, 2019, of Magnolia. Age 33. Beloved father of Robert Joseph Coppinger. Devoted son of Linda (nee Sheffler) and Ray Sloan. Loving brother of Sean (Sarah) and Corey. Also survived by his loving companion Maryellen Corazo and her son Kayden. Hugh loved playing for his KISS softball team, playing baseball, working out, and lifting weights. He was a very caring, passionate, and special man. There will be a viewing from 4 to 6pm Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 6pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 17, 2019
