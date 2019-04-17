|
|
Hugh D. Coppinger, Jr.
Magnolia - Hugh D. Coppinger, on April 14, 2019, of Magnolia. Age 33. Beloved father of Robert Joseph Coppinger. Devoted son of Linda (nee Sheffler) and Ray Sloan. Loving brother of Sean (Sarah) and Corey. Also survived by his loving companion Maryellen Corazo and her son Kayden. Hugh loved playing for his KISS softball team, playing baseball, working out, and lifting weights. He was a very caring, passionate, and special man. There will be a viewing from 4 to 6pm Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 6pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 17, 2019