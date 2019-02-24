|
|
Hugh "Skip" McGlashon III
Cinnaminson - Hugh "Skip" McGlashon III of Cinnaminson passed peacefully on February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Deegan); devoted father of Conor of Cinnaminson and Clare (Josh Elder) of Medford.Treasured son of Rev. Hugh and Lois McGlashon of FL; loving brother of Marisa Silva (Chris DiGiampaolo) of Jackson, Jay McGlashon of Marlton; and brother in law of Diane and Ed Tevis of West Berlin and Joe Deegan of Palmyra. Also left to cherish his memory are many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues; as well as his FurBabies Daisy, Ziggy and Bella.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM AT THE WEBER FUNERAL HOME, 112 E. BROAD ST. RIVERTON, NJ 08077; and again from 12:00-1:00 PM Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Burial Office Rite 2 to be celebrated at 2:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 207 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
If desired, donations may be made in Skip's memory to the South Jersey Food Bank, 1501 John Tipton Blvd, Pennsauken, NJ 08110, (856) 662-4884, https://donate.foodbanksj.org/checkout/donation?cid=20182; or to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060, http://www.friendsofbcas.org/. Arrangements entrusted to Giosa Funeral Home; for expanded obituary and lasting condolences, please visit www.Giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019