Hugh McGonigle
Blackwood - Hugh McGonigle of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 72 years. He was predeceased by his parents, James McGonigle and Lillie Joyce. Beloved husband of 45 years to Linda McGonigle (nee Thomas). Loving father of Linda McGonigle of Mantua, NJ, Jim McGonigle (Vanessa Trolli) of Blackwood, NJ, and Brandon McGonigle of Glendora, NJ. Proud grandfather of Johnny D. Nelson, Jr. (Amber Young) and Kate-Lynn McGonigle; and great-grandfather of Johnny D. Nelson III. Dear brother of Debbie Williams, Barbara Petsch (John), Lillie Smith, Jim McGonigle, Eddie McGonigle (Janet), David McGonigle, and the late Leon Pappas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Hugh served in the United States Marine Corp. and was a Vietnam War veteran. He loved his wife and family more than anything. He enjoyed gardening, camping, bonfires, an ice-cold Budweiser, fishing with friends, Nascar, and coin collecting.
A celebration of life for Hugh will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to his family to help with the future care of his wife, Linda, 2406 Plantation Drive, Glendora, NJ 08029. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019