Audubon Park - Hugo H. Stein, on November 22, 2019, of Audubon Park, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Daily). Devoted father of Hugo Stein, Jr. (Patty), Suzanne Slotterback (Jerry), Kathleen Egbert (Wes), Michael Gaffney and Erich Stein. Dear grandfather of CariAnne Slotterback and Marie Gaffney. Loving son of the late Harry and Marie Stein. Brother of Monika Garagon and the late Ida Desch. Mr. Stein proudly served in the USMC for 20 years where he served as a drill instructor. He was a master machinist at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. In his free time, Mr. Stein enjoyed fishing and going to the casino. There will be a viewing from 11am to 1pm Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Stein's memory to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019