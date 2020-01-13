|
Hymer F. Perez
Eastampton - Hymer F. Perez, 80, of Eastampton, passed away on January 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caballeria, Cuba, he spent his youth at his grandfather's farm in Marcané with his extended family. When his mother remarried, he and his siblings emigrated to the U.S. in 1950, and lived in Hammonton before moving to Delaware Twp. From there, Hymer joined the U.S. Air Force at age 18, and was stationed in Roswell, NM, where he served as an airplane mechanic. Hymer married Linda Lee in 1970. He was employed as a union meat cutter until 1975, and from there spent the next 25 years as a farmer in Eastampton. He retired in 2000, and would then travel the country with his wife, Linda. He also loved to cook and spend time with his family.
Son of the late Juan Perez and Maria Asuncion Diaz, he is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Linda (Lee) Perez, his children Desiree Milling (James), and Heidi Cooper, his grandchildren Brett, Andre, James, and Deanna, his siblings John M. Diaz, Emily Morris (Robert), Domingo Diaz (Dawna), Holly Orgiefsky (Marc), his sister in law Diane Benson (John Levitt), his devoted caregiver of several years, Kate, and her children Justice, Vennisa, and Abigail, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Mausoleum at Park View Cemetery at Kirby's Mill, Fostertown Rd., Medford. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the (). Arrangements are under the care of Perinchief Chapels 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020