Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Hymer Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hymer F. Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hymer F. Perez Obituary
Hymer F. Perez

Eastampton - Hymer F. Perez, 80, of Eastampton, passed away on January 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caballeria, Cuba, he spent his youth at his grandfather's farm in Marcané with his extended family. When his mother remarried, he and his siblings emigrated to the U.S. in 1950, and lived in Hammonton before moving to Delaware Twp. From there, Hymer joined the U.S. Air Force at age 18, and was stationed in Roswell, NM, where he served as an airplane mechanic. Hymer married Linda Lee in 1970. He was employed as a union meat cutter until 1975, and from there spent the next 25 years as a farmer in Eastampton. He retired in 2000, and would then travel the country with his wife, Linda. He also loved to cook and spend time with his family.

Son of the late Juan Perez and Maria Asuncion Diaz, he is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Linda (Lee) Perez, his children Desiree Milling (James), and Heidi Cooper, his grandchildren Brett, Andre, James, and Deanna, his siblings John M. Diaz, Emily Morris (Robert), Domingo Diaz (Dawna), Holly Orgiefsky (Marc), his sister in law Diane Benson (John Levitt), his devoted caregiver of several years, Kate, and her children Justice, Vennisa, and Abigail, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Mausoleum at Park View Cemetery at Kirby's Mill, Fostertown Rd., Medford. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the (). Arrangements are under the care of Perinchief Chapels 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. www.perinchief.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hymer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -