Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Locustwood Memorial Park
Cherry Hill, NJ
Ian H. Jones Obituary
Ian H. Jones

Voorhees - August 26, 2019 of Voorhees, NJ. Son of Nina Nussbaum-Jones and Raymond Jones. Brother of Eli Jones. Grandson of Diane Nussbaum and Jean Jones. Also survived by his beloved cat, Scuba. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 am at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the family residence on Thursday following the burial through Sunday. Contribution to the Animal Welfare Association, www.awanj.org or a
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
