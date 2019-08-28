|
Ian H. Jones
Voorhees - August 26, 2019 of Voorhees, NJ. Son of Nina Nussbaum-Jones and Raymond Jones. Brother of Eli Jones. Grandson of Diane Nussbaum and Jean Jones. Also survived by his beloved cat, Scuba. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 am at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the family residence on Thursday following the burial through Sunday. Contribution to the Animal Welfare Association, www.awanj.org or a
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019