|
|
Ian White
Easton - Ian Alexander White passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Genesis-The Pines in Easton at the age of 88.
Mr. White was born on May 13, 1931 in Yorkshire, England, the son of George Bonsall White and Phyllis McMurray White. After earning a degree in Metallurgic Engineering at Sheffield University and serving time in the British Ordinance Corps after WWII, he married his wife, Joan Brown in 1956 and started his career in Birmingham England. In 1962, he accepted a position with Hoeganaes Corporation in Riverside, NJ, and moved with his wife and 3 young sons to the United States.
Mr. White was employed 30 years with Hoeganaes, and held several positions before eventually becoming President. He and his wife Joan retired in 1994 and moved to Easton, MD. Mr. White then offered his experience to the Talbot County Advisory Board, and the High Banks Civil Association (as President) for many years. He was also a longtime NRA member.
When he wasn't working or traveling, Mr. White enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, the shooting sports and woodworking.
Mr. White is survived by Joan, his wife of 63 years; their children, Roger D. White of Easton, Kathryn E. White "Katy" of Hainesport, NJ, Susan M. Westall and husband Robert of Phoenixville, PA and daughter-in-law, Kimberlee White of Easton, who with her late husband Philip, are the parents of 3 grandsons, Tyler, Nicolas (retired USMC), and Alexander (USMC).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Richard S. White and Philip J. White.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Tidewater Inn in Easton, Maryland.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019