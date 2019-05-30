|
Ida M. (nee Gimello) Locantore
Deptford - Ida M. Locantore (nee Gimello), age 93, on May 27, 2019. Wife of the late Achille V. Locantore "Aggie". Loving mother of Alfred and Jeanette Falcone of Pine Hill. Also survived by niece Betty Goldberg and nephew Ricki Moretti.
Ida was an office worker/machine shop worker for Newton Tools in Woodbury Heights and previously worked for Campbell Soup in Camden and Radio Condenser in Camden. She enjoyed trips to Wildwood and volunteered at St. John of God in Westville and the Deptford Library.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford, NJ 08096. Religious Service 11am in The Chapel at the funeral home. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to for Breast Cancer, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. For directions, to sign online guest book and to view Ida's Video Tribute visit: www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019