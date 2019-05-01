|
|
Ida M. Orsuto
Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Pacitti) On April 27, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late John J. Orsuto, Sr. Dear mother of Annamarie (Stanley) Williams, John J. Orsuto, Jr., Teresa (Forrest) Urban, and Debra (Anthony) Bersaglia. Loving grandmother of Christopher Williams, Michael Williams, Nicholas Bersaglia and Dominick Bersaglia. Also survived by her extended family including Terri, Jennifer, Katie, Kate, Mykaela, Thomas, Kamryn, Hayden and Alex.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing and funeral on Friday morning from 10:00am to 11:00am at Holy Eucharist R.C. Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11:00am. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ida's memory to a . Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019