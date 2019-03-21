|
|
Ida Marie Jaggard
Blackwood - Ida Marie Jaggard (nee Dilks), passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved and devoted wife of 70 years to Elwood "Jake" Jaggard. Loving mother to Gary Jaggard (Karen) and Cheryldine Cantagallo (Gee). Proud grandmother of Zachary Jaggard, Chelsea Jaggard, and Cody Cantagallo. Dear sister of Doris Hiller (the late George), Barbara Heck (the late Bill), Elizabeth "Ootsie" Guth (Ken). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her siblings, William Dilks, Joseph Dilks, Florence Dempsey, and Kenneth "Bucky" Dilks.
Viewing will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with a prayer service to immediately follow at 11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment will follow at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. Contributions may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. More information is available at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019