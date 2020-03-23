|
Ida Parker
Pitman, formerly Glendora - Ida L. Parks (nee Letts), on March 22, 2020, of Pitman, formerly of Glendora, Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Harry Parker. Devoted Mother of Beth McLeod (Bill), Scott Parker (Jen), and late Steve Parker (Judy). Loving Grandmother of Wendy, Ryan, Josephine, and the late Heather and Hannah. Great Grandmother of Abigail, Eddie, Ryan Jr., and Lillian. Dear sister of Josephine Brimfield and preceded in death by 8 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ida was a longtime member of Chews United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and Black Horse Campers. Due to the limitations set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private interment will take place at Eglington Cemetery in Clarksboro, NJ. A memorial service for Ida will be held at a later date at Chews United Methodist Church in Glendora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John of God Community Services, Attn: Memorials, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville Grove, NJ 08093. Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020