Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Parker Obituary
Ida Parker

Pitman, formerly Glendora - Ida L. Parks (nee Letts), on March 22, 2020, of Pitman, formerly of Glendora, Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Harry Parker. Devoted Mother of Beth McLeod (Bill), Scott Parker (Jen), and late Steve Parker (Judy). Loving Grandmother of Wendy, Ryan, Josephine, and the late Heather and Hannah. Great Grandmother of Abigail, Eddie, Ryan Jr., and Lillian. Dear sister of Josephine Brimfield and preceded in death by 8 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ida was a longtime member of Chews United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and Black Horse Campers. Due to the limitations set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private interment will take place at Eglington Cemetery in Clarksboro, NJ. A memorial service for Ida will be held at a later date at Chews United Methodist Church in Glendora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John of God Community Services, Attn: Memorials, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville Grove, NJ 08093. Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -