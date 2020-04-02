|
|
Ida Zappacosta
Haddonfield - (nee DiCredico) On April 2, 2020; age 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late John; Devoted mother of Linda (Barry) Galasso and Janice (John) Sczechowicz and the late Jack Zappacosta; Loving grandmother of Barry (Jeanette) Galasso Jr., Andrea (Tim) Storey, John (Megan) Sczechowicz and Lindsay (Mark) Verrastro and great grandmother of Bethany, Christian, Carleigh, Nicholas, Madison, Dylan, Ava, Ella, Jack, Asher and Landon; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her Life and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Condolences and guestbook available at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020