Igor Galiyskiy
Cherry Hill - Galiyskiy, Igor, age 28 of Cherry Hill on June 30, 2020. Beloved son of Yelena Galitskaya and Alexander Galitskiy. Dear brother of Mark Galitskiy. Loving nephew of Olga Shorokhova and Andrey Kolychev. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Monday 11:00 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill where the family will receive friends 10:00 am-11:00 a.m. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com