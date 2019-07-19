Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Freedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene Freedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilene Freedman Obituary
Ilene Freedman

Cherry Hill, NJ - July 18, 2019. Wife of 45 years of Rich Freedman. Mother of Brian (Melanie) Freedman, Josh Freedman and Amanda (Randy) Beaman. Grandmother of Brody, Emily, Avery and Grant. After retiring from a 37-year career as a teacher, Ilene devoted her time to her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 11:15 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Rd.

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon.

Ent. Locustwood Mem. Park. Contributions may be made to The Cooper Foundation, www.foundation.cooperhealth.org
Published in Courier-Post on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now