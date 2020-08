Ilse (nee Deihl) Palladino



Galloway - Ilse (nee Deihl) Palladino 95, of Galloway, N.J., formerly of Williamstown, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. Ilse was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed. She was a devout Jehovah Witness. She is predeceased by her husband James Vincent Palladino on March 31, 2002. She leaves behind her son Leo (Linda), 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A private service was held.









