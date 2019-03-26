|
|
Ines Intelisano
(nee Magri)
Berlin - Ines Intelisano (nee Magri) On March 23, 2019 of Berlin. Age 82. Beloved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Dr. Ronald (Maria), Suzanne, and George (Toula) Intelisano. Loving grandmother of Nico, Anya, Natalya and Dante.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 9:45-11:15 am at St. Andrew The Apostle RC Church, 27 Kresson Rd., Gibbsboro. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am. Interment, Camden County Veterans Cemetery, Camden.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 26, 2019