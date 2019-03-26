Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:45 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Andrew The Apostle RC Church
27 Kresson Rd.
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrew The Apostle RC Church
27 Kresson Rd.
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Ines (Magri) Intelisano Obituary
Ines Intelisano

(nee Magri)

Berlin - Ines Intelisano (nee Magri) On March 23, 2019 of Berlin. Age 82. Beloved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Dr. Ronald (Maria), Suzanne, and George (Toula) Intelisano. Loving grandmother of Nico, Anya, Natalya and Dante.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 9:45-11:15 am at St. Andrew The Apostle RC Church, 27 Kresson Rd., Gibbsboro. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am. Interment, Camden County Veterans Cemetery, Camden.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 26, 2019
