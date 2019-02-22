|
Inez Rush-Britt
Cherry Hill - Inez Rush-Britt (nee Collins) died February 18, 2019. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Edmond P. Rush and the late Edward W. Britt. Loving mother of E. Patrick Rush (Donna) of Drexel Hill, PA; Maribeth R. Ditmars (Robert) of Sarasota, FL; Timothy Rush (Kathie) of Boyds, MD and Maureen Rush-Bogutz (Albert) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 2. Inez was both loving and fun-loving. She loved big family gatherings and enjoyed an active lifestyle including tennis, golf and snow skiing. She was a school teacher and also a talented decorator and a gracious host. She and her first Ed raised their 4 children in Cherry Hill, NJ. Over the years they maintained homes in Lake Harmony, PA. and Sarasota, FL. She was an active member of Holy Eucharist Church (St. Pius X) in Cherry Hill, NJ. She loved the Lord and was a faithful example for all of us. Viewing Monday evening 7 to 9pm in the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. A second viewing will take place Tuesday morning 10 to 10:45am in Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11am. Interment private. Please visit schetterfh.com for donation information and to view and send condolences to the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 22, 2019