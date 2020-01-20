Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304. W. Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304. W. Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
43 W. Maple Ave
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
Resources
Iolene L. Sooy

Cherry Hill - Iolene L. Sooy, nee Cholister, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020, after a lengthy series of illnesses. She was 92 years old. Iolene was born in Camden and resided in Cherry Hill for over 58 years. She is survived by her beloved and tirelessly devoted husband of 70 years, Raymond D. Sooy. She is also survived by her 5 children, Linda (Vince) Giangiulio of Dover, DE, Raymond E. (Maryann) Sooy of Cherry Hill, Janice (Robert) Elliott of Lawrenceville, Karen (Warren) Emenecker of Medford, Nancy Sooy (Jim McVeigh) of Marlton; her 7 grandchildren, Vincent R., Lauren, Michael (Neha), Ross (Vanessa), Michelle (Andrew), Raymond A., and Meghan, and 3 great-grandchildren, Vincent, Harper and Christopher. Predeceased by her dear brother Earl. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, Iolene worked at Curtis Publishing Co. in Philadelphia and PSE&G in Camden, until she started a family. She volunteered for the PTA at several schools for many years. When her children were grown, Iolene was a volunteer at West Jersey Hospital in Voorhees and also for the for 25 years. As a Reach to Recovery coordinator and a breast cancer survivor herself, she visited over 600 patients and trained many new volunteers to help patients who had undergone mastectomies. She was also a Board Member and co-founder of the Conquer Cancer Committee. She was a long-time member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Merchantville. Iolene will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of travel, the beach, her backyard pool, hosting countless parties at her and Ray's home, bowling, movies, reading, music, dancing and all things purple. She was also an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. A special Thank You from the family to her devoted aide, Ursula Randells, and to the wonderful women of Compassus Hospice. Viewing Thursday evening 6 to 9pm and Friday morning 9 to 10am in the Schetter Funeral Home, 304. W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11am in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 43 W. Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Donations in her memory, if you so choose, may be sent to the , P.O. Box 5066, Cherry Hill N.J. 08034, or Compassus Hospice in Willingboro at 200 Campbell Drive, Suite 106, 08046, or the . Schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
