|
|
Irene A. Wenzke
Marlton NJ - WENZKE, Irene 'Renie' (nee Milligan), lifelong of Marlton NJ, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. Renie is survived by her loving husband Robert 'Bob' Wenzke of 42 years, her daughter Dana (Michael) Gabrysz and her 3 grandsons who were her pride and joy, Ethan, Jared and Joshua. She is also survived by 2 uncles, an aunt and many amazing cousins. Irene was Director of Operations and Vice President for JimCor insurance agencies. Her working career in insurance encompassed 30+ years. Through Jimcor, she volunteered and fundraised for many years for the Special Olympics which became very close to her heart. She has touched many lives in her career and activities. Her heart was most fulfilled by her family, and she was the biggest cheerleader for her 3 grandsons. Her endearing spirit will live on in everyone she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday from 9-10:15am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton where a Celebration of her Life will take place at 10:15am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Renie's memory to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Drive Suite 300 Marlton NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019