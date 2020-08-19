Irene Anna Hockenbury (nee Bartsch)
Cherry Hill - Irene Anna Hockenbury (nee Bartsch) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died August 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Hockenbury. Loving mother of Thomas E. Hockenbury (Debora) of Willingboro, NJ; Eileen Isaia of Moorestown, NJ; Linda Hockenbury of Cherry Hill, NJ and Kenneth Hockenbury of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Ashley, Allegra, Breana, Maxwell, Kate, Ryan, Samuel, Lindsay, Richard, Andrew, Isabella, Kyle, Madline, Natalie and Macey. Devoted great grandmother of Charlotte, Olivia, Oliver, Mackenzie and Avery. Dear sister of Shirley, Elaine and Carol. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
