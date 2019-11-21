|
Irene Beatrice Butler
Camden - Irene B. Butler, nee Glasco, 86 of Camden, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Devoted mother of Irene Paige and Julia. Butler, Beloved grandmother of Darlene Butler, Ida Ingram, and Brian Gantt. Loving great-grandmother of John Jackson, Keenan Jackson, Sr. (Ashley) and Anthony Townsend, Jr. Beloved great-great grandmother of Keenan Jackson, Jr, Kody Jackson, and Zaira Broadway. Also survived by one sister Mary Coulbourne; two brothers, Harry (Gertrude), and Laurence Glasco; sister-in-law Norma Conyer; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of her church family and friends.
Service on Sunday, November 24, 2019 5pm, Antioch Baptist Church, 700 Ferry Avenue, Camden, NJ. Viewing is 3pm — 5pm. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019