Services
May Funeral Home
1001 S. 4th St.
Camden, NJ 08103
856-541-0494
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Beatrice Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Beatrice Butler Obituary
Irene Beatrice Butler

Camden - Irene B. Butler, nee Glasco, 86 of Camden, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Devoted mother of Irene Paige and Julia. Butler, Beloved grandmother of Darlene Butler, Ida Ingram, and Brian Gantt. Loving great-grandmother of John Jackson, Keenan Jackson, Sr. (Ashley) and Anthony Townsend, Jr. Beloved great-great grandmother of Keenan Jackson, Jr, Kody Jackson, and Zaira Broadway. Also survived by one sister Mary Coulbourne; two brothers, Harry (Gertrude), and Laurence Glasco; sister-in-law Norma Conyer; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of her church family and friends.

Service on Sunday, November 24, 2019 5pm, Antioch Baptist Church, 700 Ferry Avenue, Camden, NJ. Viewing is 3pm — 5pm. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -