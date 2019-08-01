Resources
Irene D. Valenti


1945 - 2019
Haddonfield - On July 29th, 2019 Irene D. Valenti, age 74, of Haddonfield passed away. Born in Long Island, NY, Irene lovingly raised her family in Haddonfield before moving to Cherry Hill. Irene was characterized, by her family and friends, as being a selfless, loving, and kind person to all. Irene's benevolent nature and kindhearted disposition were well known to those who loved her.

Irene is affectionately survived by her son Thomas J. Valenti (Wife, Alexandra) of Cherry Hill; her daughter Robin Foell (Husband, David) of Marlton; her grandchildren, Nicholas Valenti, Isabella Foell and Ryan Foell; her brother James Kuhner (Wife, Janet) of Eastport, NY; her sister Carol Murphy (Husband, Bob) of Fort Myers, FL; and her sister Peggy Kuhner of Belleville, IL.

As per her requests, Mrs. Valenti's services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers kindly consider making a donation in her memory to the University of Penn Comprehensive Stroke Center.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 1, 2019
