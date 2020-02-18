Resources
Marlton - GARRIDO, Irene. (nee Racek) On February 16, 2020. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Chris A. Garrido. Devoted mother of Christopher A. and his wife Mary Anne, Richard V. and his wife Lynn, Anthony and Vincent Garrido. Caring grandmother of Conel and Christopher (Jamie). Service will be private for the family. If desired memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetes.org/
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
