Services
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
(856) 881-6766
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene H. Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene H. Bell Obituary
Irene H. Bell

Pitman - Irene H. Bell, nee Harvey, 78, of Pitman, NJ passed away on November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Rodney. Devoted mother of Bradford (Kelly) of Ithaca, NY. Loving grandmother of Samuel and Vanessa Bell. Also survived by her sister, Marguerite (Joseph) McFalls; brother, Edward (Wendy) Harvey; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Irene was a Pitman High School graduate and worked for Smith Kline & French Laboratories and Haddonstone (USA) Ltd. She was active in the Pitman United Methodist Church women's circle and with a group of Pitman women who met monthly over the past several decades. She was a Phillies fan, loved the seashore, going to antique stores, flea markets and dinners with friends.

Irene's family will greet friends starting at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mathis Funeral Home, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, followed by her memorial service at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to Main Line Animal Rescue, 1149 Pike Spring Rd., Chester Springs, PA 19425. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -