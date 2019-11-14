|
Irene H. Bell
Pitman - Irene H. Bell, nee Harvey, 78, of Pitman, NJ passed away on November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Rodney. Devoted mother of Bradford (Kelly) of Ithaca, NY. Loving grandmother of Samuel and Vanessa Bell. Also survived by her sister, Marguerite (Joseph) McFalls; brother, Edward (Wendy) Harvey; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Irene was a Pitman High School graduate and worked for Smith Kline & French Laboratories and Haddonstone (USA) Ltd. She was active in the Pitman United Methodist Church women's circle and with a group of Pitman women who met monthly over the past several decades. She was a Phillies fan, loved the seashore, going to antique stores, flea markets and dinners with friends.
Irene's family will greet friends starting at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mathis Funeral Home, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, followed by her memorial service at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to Main Line Animal Rescue, 1149 Pike Spring Rd., Chester Springs, PA 19425. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019