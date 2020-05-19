|
|
Irene Isabel Wolick
Hi-Nella - (nee Murphy) entered eternal peace on May 15, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 54 1/2 years, Walter P. Wolick Jr, daughter Kathryn Anne, son Walter P. Wolick III, and granddaughter Amber Shendock.
Irene served as a Camden County Democratic Committee Woman for 15 years. She was employed by the County of Camden for 32 years. Irene proudly served on Hi-Nella Borough Council from 1979-1993. She was the Mayor of Hi-Nella starting in 1993 and retired in 2007 to care for her husband during his lengthy illness and was also Mayor Emeritus.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her children: Irene 'Terri' Hesser, Patricia (Richard) DePierri, Bridget (James) Flemming, Margaret Mary Wolick, John (Robin) Wolick, Robert Wolick, Kathleen Wolick, and Maria (Vincent) Granton. Irene was blessed with many grand and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Mother requested donations to be made to the trust fund for her daughter Margaret Wolick c/o TD Bank 55 S. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084
Due to Covid-19, burial will be held privately in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Future services are to be determined. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020