|
|
Irene J. Gearhart
Bellmawr - Irene J. Gearhart (nee Ringer), on February 9, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Gearhart. Devoted mother of Terry Forand (Dennis), Dennis Gearhart, and the late David T. Gearhart. Loving grandmother of Paul (Kelly), Christine, Matthew (Tiffney), Melissa (Matthew), Ashley (James), and Lauren and great grandmother of 20. Dear sister of Evelyn Main and preceded in death by 4 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Irene was a Past President and member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Post #9563. She was also a member of the Bellmawr Senior Citizens Club. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020