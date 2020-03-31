|
Irene Jakacki
Philadelphia - Irene Jakacki, on March 30, 2020, of Philadelphia formerly of Gloucester Township. Beloved wife of the late Jozef Jakacki. Devoted mother of Regina Jakacki, Andrew Jakacki (Kathleen) and the late Jennie Jakacki. Loving grandmom of Kiel Andrew. Dear sister of the late Marcel Podbielski. Great aunt of Cecelia and Grace Shively. Due to the restrictions set forth by the state of New Jersey, funeral services will be held privately at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Julia's Grace Foundation, PO Box 20, Royerford PA 19468. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020