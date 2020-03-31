Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Jakacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Jakacki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Jakacki Obituary
Irene Jakacki

Philadelphia - Irene Jakacki, on March 30, 2020, of Philadelphia formerly of Gloucester Township. Beloved wife of the late Jozef Jakacki. Devoted mother of Regina Jakacki, Andrew Jakacki (Kathleen) and the late Jennie Jakacki. Loving grandmom of Kiel Andrew. Dear sister of the late Marcel Podbielski. Great aunt of Cecelia and Grace Shively. Due to the restrictions set forth by the state of New Jersey, funeral services will be held privately at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Julia's Grace Foundation, PO Box 20, Royerford PA 19468. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -