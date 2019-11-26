Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Mausoleum
2398 RT-70
Cherry Hill, NJ
Resources
Irma M. Craft


1916 - 2019
Irma M. Craft Obituary
Irma M. Craft

Collingswood - Irma M. Craft (nee Beck) of Collingswood for 77 years, passed away peacefully on Monday November 25, 2019 at the age of 103.

Beloved wife of predeceased Edwin M. Craft Sr. Devoted mother of Edwin M. and Barbara Craft Jr. Loving grandmother of Jennifer and Jeffery and cherished great grandmother of Gracie Blue.

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service Friday November 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Calvary Chapel Mausoleum 2398 RT-70 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
