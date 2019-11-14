|
|
Irma M. Jones
Cherry Hill - On November 13, 2019, age 88, (nee Hogan) of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Jim Jones and loving mother of Susan (Joe) Croge, Karen (Tony) Morgan, Craig (Dawne) Jones and Gary (Diane) Jones. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; her sister Betty Ashton; several nieces and nephews and friends and neighbors from Edward Avenue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Monday morning from 8:30-9:45 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter Church Merchantville, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation. (apdaparkinson.org)
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019