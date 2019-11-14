Services
Irma Jones
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Merchantville, NJ
Irma M. Jones


1931 - 2019
Irma M. Jones Obituary
Irma M. Jones

Cherry Hill - On November 13, 2019, age 88, (nee Hogan) of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Jim Jones and loving mother of Susan (Joe) Croge, Karen (Tony) Morgan, Craig (Dawne) Jones and Gary (Diane) Jones. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; her sister Betty Ashton; several nieces and nephews and friends and neighbors from Edward Avenue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Monday morning from 8:30-9:45 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter Church Merchantville, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation. (apdaparkinson.org)
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
