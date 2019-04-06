Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Irma N. Mecca


Irma N. Mecca

Somerdale - Irma N. (nee Feriozzi) age 92 passed on March 30, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Barbara A. Rodier and cherished grandchildren, James (Amy), Patrick (Cristin), Christopher, and Matthew (Liz); and great-grandchildren, Lexi, Jimmy, Jackson, Gianna, Avery, Ryan and Madeline. Irma was predeceased by her husband, Leonard J. Mecca in 2015.

Irma was born in Camden and was as an Insurance manager for Penn Central in Philadelphia, finishing her 27 year career working for AAA in Voorhees. Services held privately. Donations in Mrs. Mecca's memory may be made to Nation Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., Phila., PA 19102. Arr. EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 6, 2019
