|
|
Irma N. Mecca
Somerdale - Irma N. (nee Feriozzi) age 92 passed on March 30, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Barbara A. Rodier and cherished grandchildren, James (Amy), Patrick (Cristin), Christopher, and Matthew (Liz); and great-grandchildren, Lexi, Jimmy, Jackson, Gianna, Avery, Ryan and Madeline. Irma was predeceased by her husband, Leonard J. Mecca in 2015.
Irma was born in Camden and was as an Insurance manager for Penn Central in Philadelphia, finishing her 27 year career working for AAA in Voorhees. Services held privately. Donations in Mrs. Mecca's memory may be made to Nation Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., Phila., PA 19102. Arr. EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 6, 2019