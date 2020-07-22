Or Copy this URL to Share

Irvin. D Davis



Camden - On July 17, 2020 age 65. Affectionately called "BEANIE". He is survived by his wife, Paula A. Davis; children Tiffany(Tony), Antoinette( Chuck), Chantelle and Kyle; grandchildren; Tony "Tre", Cianna, and Tyla his mother, Bessie Moore; brother, Jeff(Betty) Moore a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be observed Saturday 9am - 11am at the Tenth Street Baptist Church 1860 S. 10th Street Camden,NJ.



Due to COVID 19 State mandates funeral services will be private. Arr. Carl Miller FH









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store