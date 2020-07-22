1/1
Irvin. D. Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irvin.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irvin. D Davis

Camden - On July 17, 2020 age 65. Affectionately called "BEANIE". He is survived by his wife, Paula A. Davis; children Tiffany(Tony), Antoinette( Chuck), Chantelle and Kyle; grandchildren; Tony "Tre", Cianna, and Tyla his mother, Bessie Moore; brother, Jeff(Betty) Moore a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be observed Saturday 9am - 11am at the Tenth Street Baptist Church 1860 S. 10th Street Camden,NJ.

Due to COVID 19 State mandates funeral services will be private. Arr. Carl Miller FH




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Tenth Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Jerome Fullard and family sends their condolences to the Davis and Moore family.
Jerome b Fullard
Friend
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the Davis family. Irvin "Beanie" was my friend in high school from the class of '73 at CHS. He was a great guy and in those days we could count on him to bring a smile to us all. He was a loyal classmate of the Purple & the Gold. May your memories help you during this time of breavement.- Lena Hickman-Miott
LENA HICKMAN-MIOTT
Classmate
July 23, 2020
To Paula and the Davis family,
I am still in shock after hearing about the passing of cousin Beanie.
My “Corvette Cousin” seemed to be living his best life after retirement. I was happy to see him during Thanksgiving and we texted often. The last text I received was Father’s Day wishes and and our usual checking in. We would meet at the Pub whenever I came to Jersey. He will be missed tremendously.
Greg Watkins - Clayton, NC
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved