|
|
Irving Krakow
Voorhees - October 4, 2019, formerly of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Husband of Yeva Rubinstein. Father of Judi (Tom McCurdy) Laskodi and David (Jamie) Krakow. Stepfather of Hanna Rubinstein. Grandfather of Emily, Devin and Jessica.
Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 10:30 AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019