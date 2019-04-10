Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
43 W. Maple St.
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving M. Lamb Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irving M. Lamb Jr. Obituary
Irving M. Lamb, Jr.

Cherry Hill - Irving M. Lamb, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Merchantville, NJ. Born and raised in Camden, Irving was 73 years old. He was a resident of Cherry Hill since 1982.

Beloved husband of 36 years to Frances (nee Erb) Lamb.

Loving father of Christina (Dennis) Hunter and Irving M. Lamb, III.

Devoted Grand-pop to Christopher and Matthew Hunter.

Brother of Barbara Barraclough (Michael) and the late George Lamb (Ferdie).

Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Irv proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a Disabled Veteran and a member of Camden County HOG, DAV, Semper Fidelis and American Legion Post #372 of Cherry Hill. He coached for many years, soccer and baseball in Cherry Hill and football for St. Peter Saints.

Irv was employed as a welder for the Philadelphia Navy Yard for over 28 years, during that time he traveled the country to work on battleships, submarines, aircraft carriers and special projects.

Irv was very patriotic; he was proud to be an American. Most importantly, Irving enjoyed being with his family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Monday 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 43 W. Maple St. Merchantville, NJ.

Interment, with Military Honors, will take place on Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you keep Irv's generous spirit alive by doing a random act of kindness; volunteer time, help someone in need, help a neighbor, or memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #372 of Cherry Hill, 1532 Martin Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

To share your memories of Irv, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now