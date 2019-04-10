|
|
Irving M. Lamb, Jr.
Cherry Hill - Irving M. Lamb, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Merchantville, NJ. Born and raised in Camden, Irving was 73 years old. He was a resident of Cherry Hill since 1982.
Beloved husband of 36 years to Frances (nee Erb) Lamb.
Loving father of Christina (Dennis) Hunter and Irving M. Lamb, III.
Devoted Grand-pop to Christopher and Matthew Hunter.
Brother of Barbara Barraclough (Michael) and the late George Lamb (Ferdie).
Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Irv proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a Disabled Veteran and a member of Camden County HOG, DAV, Semper Fidelis and American Legion Post #372 of Cherry Hill. He coached for many years, soccer and baseball in Cherry Hill and football for St. Peter Saints.
Irv was employed as a welder for the Philadelphia Navy Yard for over 28 years, during that time he traveled the country to work on battleships, submarines, aircraft carriers and special projects.
Irv was very patriotic; he was proud to be an American. Most importantly, Irving enjoyed being with his family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Monday 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 43 W. Maple St. Merchantville, NJ.
Interment, with Military Honors, will take place on Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you keep Irv's generous spirit alive by doing a random act of kindness; volunteer time, help someone in need, help a neighbor, or memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #372 of Cherry Hill, 1532 Martin Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.
To share your memories of Irv, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019